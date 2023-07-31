Russia's GDP to grow more than 2% this year, finance minister says

Russia's economy will grow more than 2 per cent this year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told the TASS news agency on Monday, and the federal budget deficit will reach 2.0 per cent-2.5 per cent of gross domestic product.
Siluanov said the Russian rouble's recent weakness had been driven by the country's trade balance, and the predictability of the exchange rate was very important to the ministry.
