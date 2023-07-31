Russia says its GDP to grow more than 2% this year

Russia's GDP to grow more than 2% this year, finance minister says

Siluanov said the Russian rouble's recent weakness had been driven by the country's trade balance, and the predictability of the exchange rate was very important

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 31 2023, 10:53 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2023, 10:53 ist
Russia flag. Credit: iStock Photo

Russia's economy will grow more than 2 per cent this year, Finance Minister Anton Siluanov told the TASS news agency on Monday, and the federal budget deficit will reach 2.0 per cent-2.5 per cent of gross domestic product.

Siluanov said the Russian rouble's recent weakness had been driven by the country's trade balance, and the predictability of the exchange rate was very important to the ministry.

World news
Russia

