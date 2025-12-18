<p>A day after Alex Carey survived a caught-behind appeal due to an error by the technology's operator, England were left fuming again after being reduced to 213 for eight on the second day of the the third cricket Test at Adelaide.</p><p>England wicketkeeper/batter Jamie Smith was dismissed caught behind despite the ball not appearing to have touched his bat.</p><p>Smith was on 22 when he took what looked like a fresh-air swipe at a Pat Cummins delivery.</p><p>On-field umpire Nitin Menon declined to rule on the appeal, calling on third umpire Chris Gaffaney to review the delivery.</p><p>There was no clear image of ball touching bat on the video replay but a spike on Snicko indicated a noise, and with the ball caught above the grass by wicketkeeper Carey Gaffaney instructed Menon to give Smith out.</p>.Ashes: Carey and Khawaja drive home the advantage for Australia.<p>The England batsman shook his head in disgust as he trudged off.</p><p>Later, Cricket Australia boss Todd Greenberg called an error in the Snicko technology being used during the Ashes series "not good enough" and said he was seeking answers as the issue flared again on Thursday.</p>.<p>The operators of the technology admitted that a fault on day one of the Test had denied the tourists' Carey's wicket.</p><p>Carey slammed 106 in Australia's first innings, but had a lucky escape on 72.</p><p>The furore saw match referee Jeff Crowe reinstate a review decision for England, meaning they started day two with two reviews left, rather than one.</p><p>Australia were upset by that outcome, with Starc's derision picked up by the stumps microphone.</p><p>"Snicko needs to be sacked," he said.</p><p>Former England captain Mike Atherton called for calm.</p><p>"Forgive me for not getting incandescent about it," he wrote in The London Times after the Carey incident.</p><p>Australia are leading the series 2-0 after wins in Perth and Brisbane.</p><p>(with inputs from agencies)</p>