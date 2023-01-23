Russia's Lavrov says conflict with West 'almost a real war'

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that conflict between Moscow and the West could no longer be defined as a "hybrid war", but was closer to a real one, as he blasted the West for sending billions of dollars of arms to Kyiv.
