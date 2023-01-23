Russia's Lavrov says fight with West 'almost real war'

Russia's Lavrov says conflict with West 'almost a real war'

He blasted the West for sending billions of dollars of arms to Kyiv

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jan 23 2023, 19:39 ist
  • updated: Jan 23 2023, 19:39 ist
Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov. Credit: Russian Foreign Ministry/Handout via Reuters

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Monday that conflict between Moscow and the West could no longer be defined as a "hybrid war", but was closer to a real one, as he blasted the West for sending billions of dollars of arms to Kyiv.

Russia
Sergei Lavrov
World news

