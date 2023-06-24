'Russia's weakness obvious': Zelenskyy on Wagner mutiny

'Russia's weakness is obvious,' says Zelenskyy on Wagner mutiny

'And the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our land, the more chaos, pain and problems it will have for itself later,' Zelenskyy wrote

Reuters
Reuters, Kyiv,
  • Jun 24 2023, 16:23 ist
  • updated: Jun 24 2023, 16:23 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said on Saturday that "Russia's weakness is obvious" and that the longer Moscow keeps its troops and mercenaries in Ukraine, the more chaos it would invite back home.

He made the comments on the Telegram messaging app amid an apparent mutiny on Saturday by Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin against the Russian military.

"Russia's weakness is obvious. Full-scale weakness," Zelenskyy wrote.

"And the longer Russia keeps its troops and mercenaries on our land, the more chaos, pain and problems it will have for itself later." 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Russia-Ukraine crisis
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Russia
Ukraine
Vladimir Putin

Related videos

What's Brewing

I have to keep things simple: Yashasvi Jaiswal

I have to keep things simple: Yashasvi Jaiswal

Shimla gets heavy rain, key roads in Himachal blocked

Shimla gets heavy rain, key roads in Himachal blocked

Directors Guild seal labour deal with Hollywood studios

Directors Guild seal labour deal with Hollywood studios

Indian cricket is living life king size

Indian cricket is living life king size

 