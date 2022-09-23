Seven killed, 18 injured in bus accident in Nepal

The accident happened when the bus heading towards Birgunj from Kathmandu overturned at a steep turning point in Jurikhet

PTI
PTI, Kathmandu,
  • Sep 23 2022, 02:06 ist
  • updated: Sep 23 2022, 02:06 ist

Seven persons were killed and 18 others injured when a minibus met with an accident in Nepal’s Bagmati province on Thursday, police said.

The accident happened when the bus heading towards Birgunj from Kathmandu overturned at a steep turning point in Jurikhet in Bagmati’s Makawanpur district.

“Six people were killed on the spot and one died while undergoing treatment at the Bhimphedi Primary Health Centre,” a senior police official said.

Similarly, in another accident, five people were killed and 13 others injured in a road accident involving a passenger bus in Kyangsi Bagar of Bhume rural municipality in Western Nepal.

“Five passengers died on the spot when the bus (G1K 9109) heading towards Rukumkot from Kathmandu met with an accident,” a senior police officer from the District Police Office said.

Of the injured passengers the condition of three is said to be in serious.

The injured passengers are undergoing treatment at Rukumpur hospital, the police added.

