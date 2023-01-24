Several senior Ukraine officials resign amid corruption allegations

Several senior Ukrainian officials announced their resignation Tuesday as the defence ministry was shaken by a food procurement scandal and the presidency warned of mounting anti-graft measures.
Deputy defence minister Vyacheslav Shapovalov, who was in charge of the army's logistical support, and the deputy head of the presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko were among the officials who stepped down.
