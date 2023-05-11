Several vehicles in flames after explosion in Milan

Several vehicles in flames after explosion in centre of Italy's Milan

Local police said a van had caught fire

Reuters
Reuters, Milan,
  • May 11 2023, 16:05 ist
  • updated: May 11 2023, 16:12 ist
SkyTG24 broadcast footage from the Milan's Porta Romana neighborhood, showing high plumes of black smoke and firefighters on the scene. Credit: Twitter/@Elmr_Fudd_again

Several vehicles are in flames in the centre of Milan in northern Italy after an explosion, the SkyTG24 news channel reported on Thursday.

Local police said a van had caught fire. No further details were immediately available.

SkyTG24 broadcast footage from the Milan's Porta Romana neighborhood, showing high plumes of black smoke and firefighters on the scene.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Italy
blast

Related videos

What's Brewing

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row

Violence scars Manipur’s young generation

Violence scars Manipur’s young generation

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin

Google I/0 2023: Pixel Fold, Tablet and more unveiled

Google I/0 2023: Pixel Fold, Tablet and more unveiled

Video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro coach goes viral

Video of couple kissing in Delhi Metro coach goes viral

 