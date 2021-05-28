Ship breaks down in Suez Canal, no impact on traffic

A container ship broke down in the Suez Canal on Friday but was towed for repairs with no impact on traffic in the waterway, canal sources said.
The Maersk Emerald experienced problems with its engine near Ismailia during its passage southwards through the canal, the sources said.
Shipping firm Leth Agencies also reported that traffic in the canal was normal after the Maersk Emerald had been refloated.
