Shooting in Texas leaves at least 3 dead, 8 wounded

Shooting in Texas leaves at least 3 dead, 8 wounded

The reason for the shooting wasn't immediately clear.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 04 2023, 18:34 ist
  • updated: Jul 04 2023, 18:48 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A shooting just before midnight on Monday in a parking lot in Fort Worth, Texas, left at least three people dead and eight wounded, according to media reports citing the police.

One was pronounced dead at the scene and two others died in hospital, while the other eight were also hospitalized and their conditions weren't known, CBS reported.

Also Read | Texas becomes largest state to ban transgender care for minors

The reason for the shooting wasn't immediately clear.

Ten victims were adults and the other is a juvenile, the report said, adding that there was a "large crowd gathering" in the parking lot at the time of the shooting.

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

USA
US news
Texas
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Eng's Pope ruled out of Ashes with dislocated shoulder

Eng's Pope ruled out of Ashes with dislocated shoulder

Early universe five times slower, study finds

Early universe five times slower, study finds

US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change

US mulls research on blocking sun to hit climate change

Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share

Kia unveils updated Seltos, eyes 10% PV market share

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

Biryani among top eight popular foods in Singapore

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Kerala's snake boat on Wimbledon's online platforms

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

Reliance Jio launches 4G Jio Bharat phones for Rs 999

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

From heat to hail: China's deadly weather takes a toll

 