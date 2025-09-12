UAS decks up to attract farmers at Krishi Mela

<p>Dharwad/DHNS: The University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) in Dharwad is all prepared to host the annual farmers’ fair ‘Krishi Mela’ which will begin on its campus spread in over 1,000 acre from September 13 (Saturday).</p><p>A total of 560 stalls have been erected on the campus. Last year, the fair attracted nearly 20 lakh footfalls and this time, the numbers are likely to be breached, say the officials. The mela being held with the theme ‘Soil Health and Traditional Varieties for Nutritional Food Security’ will showcase the technologies released and also to be released by the University to create awareness among the farmers through field trials and various demonstrations.</p><p>Field demonstration is the key aspect of the Krishi Mela wherein the UAS has cultivated various crops in over 500 acre land highlighting the mixed cropping. These demonstration plots aim to disseminate comprehensive information on new varieties and cultivation methods. Over 50 varieties of groundnut, maize, sorghum, and soybean have been grown in these plots.</p><p>The plots are located behind the old main office building of the UAS. Boards displaying crop names and variety details have been installed. Information on mixed cropping systems, organic farming methods, and their benefits is also available.</p><p>There are mixed cropping plots such as pigeon pea between groundnut, sorghum between groundnut, cotton in groundnut fields, and pigeon pea between maize crops. </p><p>Farmers arriving from different places can visit these plots and observe the crops directly. “Crops like groundnut super TMV:2, DBGV:3, DBGV:4, maize hybrid ‘Dharma’, sorghum CSV:49, soybean DSB:34, as well as fodder crops and food crop varieties of sorghum are on display. The crops include rust and leaf spot disease-resistant varieties, high-yielding, and short-duration varieties,” said Research Director Prof B D Biradar.</p><p>In the crop demonstration section, the Organic Farming Research Institute is also present.</p><p>Here, farmers can learn about preparing vermicompost, ‘Beejamrutha’, ‘Jeevamrutha’, ‘Panchagavya’, etc. Organic crops can also be observed. Farmers can understand cultivation methods without using chemical fertilisers or pesticides, relying entirely on organic practices.</p><p><strong>Main attractions</strong></p><p>Seed Mela, soil and water conservation technologies, eco-friendly, natural and organic farming for sustainability, role of traditional varieties and soil health in nutritional food security, farm advisory services by experts and agri startups, integrated crop, nutrient, pest and disease management, rabi crop production technologies, rainwater harvesting and groundwater recharge, hi-tech horticulture, fruits and flowers show, world of fascinating insects, use of improved farm equipment and Kisan Drone, farmers’ innovations, interaction with progressive farmers and farm women, agro-forestry, animal husbandry, exhibition of breeds and fodder crops technologies, and community science technologies for empowerment of women will be the main attractions of the Krishi Mela-2025.</p><p>To boost the startups, the UAS will be setting up the Startup Pavilion wherein the agripreneurs will be showcasing modern technology in agriculture and also the use of AI.</p> <p>Inauguration</p><p>Governor Thawar Chand Gehlot will inaugurate the fruit-flower show at Farmers’ Knowledge Centre on September 14 while Chief Minister Siddaramaiah will inaugurate the Krishi Mela on September 15 at 11:00 am. Union Minister Pralhad Joshi, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar, Agriculture Minister Cheluvarayaswamy, Legislative Council Chairman Basavaraj Horatti, Labour Minister Santosh Lad and MLC Saleem Ahmed will be special guests.</p> <p>Millet varieties</p><p>The University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS), Dharwad has developed eight new high-yielding and climate-resilient millet varieties, which will be formally released during the Krishi Mela. These new varieties are tolerant to both floods and droughts. They have also developed two improved varieties of vegetables - okra and tomato and 20 new agricultural technologies.</p> <p>Seed Mela</p><p>On September 13, Seed Mela will be inaugurated wherein over 3,000 quintals of various rabi sowing seeds are available for the farmers. More than 20 stalls will be selling the seeds. The UAS has been focusing on nuclear and breeder seeds and this will be distributed to the farmers.</p><p><br>Bio-fertiliser</p><p>The bio-fertiliser and bio-pesticides produced by the university will also be on display to educate farmers on the need to use them to retain the fertility of soil, increase yield and also to protect the nutrition of the crop. Moreover, the UAS will be selling over 1,700 litres of bio-fertiliser in liquid form and 835 kg in powder form. Bio-pesticide of 2,900 litres will also be kept for sale. A separate stall highlighting the need to use nano urea and nano DAP too is set up.</p>