'No large-scale damage to ecology from Sharavathi Pumped Storage project'

<p>Chikkamagaluru/ DHNS: The proposed Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project has received approval from the Central Wildlife Board, and work will begin soon after convincing the residents, Energy Minister and district in-charge Minister K J George. </p><p>Speaking to mediapersons here, Minister George said there is no need for the people in the region to have any apprehensions about the Sharavathi Pumped Storage Project. The project will be implemented in a manner that would not have adverse environmental effects. There will be no large-scale ecological damage as being speculated. People will be made aware of this and persuaded accordingly, he said.</p><p>The 2000-megawatt capacity project requires only 120 acres of land. Of this, 50 acres are privately owned, while the rest consists of revenue and forest land. Suitable compensation will be given for private land acquired. In return for forest land used, the Forest Department will be allotted alternative land to take up afforestation, he said. </p><p>There is no shortage of electricity in the state. Power is being supplied as per demand. Power interruptions may occur only where there are issues in substations or lines. Steps have been taken to set up 100 new sub stations every year in the state, the Minister further noted.</p>