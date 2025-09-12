Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnataka

'No large-scale damage to ecology from Sharavathi Pumped Storage project'

The project will be implemented in a manner that would not have adverse environmental effects
Last Updated : 12 September 2025, 17:28 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 12 September 2025, 17:28 IST
Karnataka NewsKarnatakashivamoggaShivamogga citySharavathi

Follow us on :

Follow Us