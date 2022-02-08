Six new Covid cases among Beijing Winter Olympics personnel

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Tuesday that a total of six new Covid-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 7.

No cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.

All six cases were among those already in the closed-loop bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, five of whom were classified as either an athlete or team official, the notice said.

