Six new Covid cases among Beijing Winter Olympics personnel

The Beijing 2022 Winter Olympics Organizing Committee said on Tuesday that a total of six new Covid-19 cases were detected among games-related personnel on Feb. 7.
No cases were found among new airport arrivals, according to a notice on the Beijing 2022 official website.
All six cases were among those already in the closed-loop bubble that separates all event personnel from the public, five of whom were classified as either an athlete or team official, the notice said.
Check out latest DH videos here
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Iran 'jail restaurant' aims to free bad debt inmates
Newcastle face moment of truth as EPL winter break ends
The queen of melody's unforgettable voice
Cushioned seaters leave blind chair-knitters jobless
The Hijab Controversy: A whipped-up row
DH Toon | Hijab row: Leave them kids alone!
World’s glaciers contain less ice than thought
'Supermountains' which contributed to evolution found