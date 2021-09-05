South Africa's jailed ex-president Zuma placed on medical parole

South Africa's former president Jacob Zuma, jailed in July for contempt of court after snubbing graft investigators, has been granted medical parole, correctional services authorities announced Sunday.
"The Department of Correctional Services (DCS) is able to confirm that Mr Jacob Gedleyihlekisa Zuma has been placed on medical parole," it said in a statement.
