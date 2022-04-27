SpaceX launches 'Crew 4' astronauts on flight to ISS

SpaceX launches 'Crew 4' astronauts on flight to space station

SpaceX has launched six previous human spaceflights over the past two years

Reuters
  • Apr 27 2022, 15:10 ist
  • updated: Apr 27 2022, 15:10 ist
A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket lifts off carrying four astronauts on a six-month expedition to the International Space Station, at Cape Canaveral. Credit: Reuters Photo

Elon Musk's rocket company SpaceX launched four more astronauts on a flight to the International Space Station (ISS) for NASA on Wednesday, including a medical doctor turned spacewalker and a geologist specializing in Martian landslides.

The SpaceX launch vehicle, consisting of a two-stage Falcon 9 rocket topped with a Crew Dragon capsule dubbed Freedom, lifted off with its crew of four at 3:52 am EDT (0752 GMT) from NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida.

If all goes according to plan, the three US astronauts and a European Space Agency (ESA) crewmate from Italy will reach the space station after a 17-hour flight and dock around 8:15 pm EDT (0015 GMT Thursday) to begin a six-month science mission orbiting some 250 miles (420 km) above Earth.

The liftoff was carried live on a NASA webcast, which showed the Falcon 9 ascending from the launch tower as its nine Merlin engines roared to life in billowing clouds of vapor and a reddish fireball that lit up the pre-dawn sky.

The four astronauts were seen strapped into the pressurized cabin of their capsule and seated calmly in their helmeted white-and-black spacesuits moments before launch.

The mission, designated Crew 4, is the fourth full-fledged ISS crew NASA has launched aboard a SpaceX vehicle since the private rocket venture founded by Musk, also owner of electric carmaker Tesla Inc, began flying US space agency astronauts in 2020.

In all, SpaceX has launched six previous human spaceflights over the past two years. 

