Spain sees record death toll with 849 fatalities in 24 hours: govt

Spain sees record toll with 849 fatalities in 24 hours

AFP
AFP, Madrid,
  • Mar 31 2020, 16:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 31 2020, 16:58 ist
Healthcare workers work at the temporary hospital for COVID-19 patients located at the Ifema convention and exhibition centre in Madrid. Handout / COMUNIDAD DE MADRID / AFP

Once again, Spain hit a new record with 849 people dying of COVID-19 in 24 hours, hiking the overall death toll to 8,189, the government said on Tuesday.

The increase came after a day in which the number of deaths had fallen slightly, raising hopes the epidemic could be reaching a peak in Spain, which has logged the world's second-highest number of deaths from the virus, after Italy.

Another 9,222 people tested positive for the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of confirmed cases to 94,417.

Coronavirus
COVID-19
spain
mortality
