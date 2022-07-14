Sri Lanka Crisis Live: Protesters raid Sri Lanka PM's office after president flees abroad

Protesters in Sri Lanka defied tear gas, water cannon and a state of emergency to storm the prime minister's office on Wednesday after the country's embattled president fled overseas, with the crowd demanding both men step down in the face of an economic crisis. Follow DH for live updates.
Under pressure to quit, Wickremesinghe asks Speaker to nominate PM who is acceptable to all
Sri Lanka's Acting President and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe on Wednesday asked Speaker Mahinda Yapa Abeywardena to nominate a Prime Minister who is acceptable to both the government and the Opposition.
In a statement, the Prime Minister's Office said that Prime Minister Wickremesinghe held a meeting with the Members of the Cabinet at his office on Monday.
Protesters raid Sri Lanka PM's office after president flees abroad
UN urges 'peaceful and democratic' transition in Sri Lanka
It is important that the root causes of the conflict and protestors’ grievances are addressed. I urge all party leaders to embrace the spirit of compromise for a peaceful and democratic transition, says UN Secretary-General António Guterres