Sri Lanka issues landslide warning due to heavy rains

Sri Lanka issues landslide warning due to heavy rainfall

The warning was issued as Sri Lanka experienced rainfall above 75 mm during the past 24 hours

IANS
IANS, Colombo,
  • May 10 2023, 16:33 ist
  • updated: May 10 2023, 16:33 ist
A man rides a bicycle along a road during a heavy downpour in Colombo. Credit: AFP Photo

Sri Lanka's National Building Research Organization (NBRO) on Wednesday urged people to be cautious of possible landslides if heavy rain continues.

In its latest warning, the NBRO said people in the southern district of Galle, Kandy and Kegalle in the central part of the country and Kurunegala in the North Western Province are asked to be alert, reports Xinhua news agency.

Also Read | Low-pressure area over Bay of Bengal likely to intensify into cyclonic storm on Wednesday: IMD

The warning was issued as Sri Lanka experienced rainfall above 75 mm during the past 24 hours, according to the NBRO.

The NBRO asked people to take precautions if they notice cracks on the ground, subsidence of the ground, slanting of trees, electricity posts, fences and telephone posts, and cracks on their walls.

The Sri Lankan Department of Meteorology has forecast heavy rain in the island country accompanied by strong winds.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Sri Lanka
Landslide
Rainfall
rains

Related videos

What's Brewing

The films competing at the Cannes Film Festival

The films competing at the Cannes Film Festival

These microbes can digest plastic at low temperatures

These microbes can digest plastic at low temperatures

Australia told to shoot kangaroos before they starve

Australia told to shoot kangaroos before they starve

What is the corruption case against Imran Khan?

What is the corruption case against Imran Khan?

Olympians to eat baguettes, gourmet in Paris sans wine

Olympians to eat baguettes, gourmet in Paris sans wine

GT to wear lavender kits for fight against cancer

GT to wear lavender kits for fight against cancer

Robert De Niro welcomes seventh child at 79

Robert De Niro welcomes seventh child at 79

'Determined to return', says K L Rahul after surgery

'Determined to return', says K L Rahul after surgery

No longer a death sentence: 40 years of living with HIV

No longer a death sentence: 40 years of living with HIV

 