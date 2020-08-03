Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa banks on opposition divide for resounding victory

Sri Lanka's ruling party led by Prime Minister Mahinda Rajapaksa is assured of a sweeping victory in the twice-postponed general election on Wednesday as the main Opposition is "badly divided," according to Sri Lanka Podujana Peramuna (SLPP) senior leader Basil Rajapaksa.

"The oldest party, (United National Party), is badly divided and they would be soundly defeated,” Basil, the main organiser of the party led by his eldest brother Mahinda, told reporters on Sunday as the public campaign ended.

READ: Lanka polls: Election rallies of prez, PM cancelled

"The UNP would only finish fourth in certain areas, they can't even be the second in other areas,” he said.

He said that the entire Opposition would poll less than half of the SLPP’s total votes.

However, he said that the ruling party is expected to finish short of its target of 150 seats in the 225-member Parliament.

"We will get about 130 seats and we have other allies who would also win seats,” Basil said, exuding confidence on the outcome of the election outcome.

"We will record a sweeping victory at the election and our opponent will not be able to muster even half our votes,” Basil said.

READ: Sri Lanka's Rajapaksas hope to tighten grip on power in election

He said the Tamil National Alliance will win three districts and the SLPP will win the rest of the districts at the election. He said all action will be taken to realise people’s aspirations.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa accepted a country with negative economic growth. The president requires a strong Parliament to steer the country on the right track, he said.

He said the people have already endorsed the government policy framework “Vision for Prosperity” and all other election manifestos have been rejected.

“The SLPP is against racism and extremism and it will never work against a race or religion. We are ready to work with all parties,” he said.

President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s goal was securing 150 seats when he called elections six months ahead of schedule.

Gotabaya on March 2 dissolved Parliament and called for snap polls on April 25. However, the election was postponed twice due to the coronavirus pandemic in the island nation.

READ: Sri Lankan PM Mahinda Rajapaksa attacks opposition parties ahead of parliamentary elections

The SLPP is targeting 150 seats to repeal the 19th Amendment to the Constitution which has curbed the presidential powers while strengthening Parliament.

While analysts point to the 19A as a positive development as it had brought in checks and balances to the presidential system, the Rajapaksas see it as an impediment to exercising power.

The main Opposition UNP has suffered a debilitating setback with its former presidential candidate and deputy leader Sajith Premadasa forming his own party Samagi Jana Balawegaya (SJB).

The SJB is expected to win more seats as they are being boosted by the UNP’s traditional minority Muslim and Tamil allies.

The beleaguered UNP leader and former prime minister, Ranil Wickremesinghe is battling to save his party from a disastrous outcome.

He has been making emotional appeals to the traditional UNP voters not to switch sides.

Wickremesinghe has urged the public to vote wisely as economic woes could worsen if the wrong government is elected at the poll.

“The vote that you cast within the next few days will determine to which extent you would be able to save your money,” Wickremesinghe said on Saturday.

He said that at least a million people are likely to lose their jobs due to this economic impact.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

He pointed out that it is against such a backdrop that the government is seeking a mandate to amend the 19th Amendment to change the system of independent commissions.

The campaign deadline ended on Sunday with the polls due to open on Wednesday at 7 am local time.

Over 16 million people are eligible to exercise their franchise in the general election that will elect 225 lawmakers for the next five years.

The polls would be held under strict Covid-19 health guidelines.

Mahinda Deshapriya, the Chair of the Elections Commission, has said that there is no threat of the coronavirus at polling centres.

"Voters can cast their vote without any fear during the poll," he said.

15 countries with the highest number of cases, deaths due to the Covid-19 pandemic

"Bring your own pen if you can, don’t be afraid to come out and vote. We will guarantee that you would not go back infected with coronavirus after voting,” he said.

The Covid-19 pandemic which forced the postponement of the polls date twice has also resulted in a change to the votes counting.

The counting would take place only on the following morning - a departure from the practice of counting them from 8 pm on the election night.

The decision was taken to comply with the health guidelines to maintain social distancing and employ other Covid-19 preventive measures.

Sri Lanka’s coronavirus tally currently stands at 2,816 with 11 deaths.