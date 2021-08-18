Stampede at gate of airport in Kabul injures 17: NATO

Stampede at gate of airport in Kabul injures 17: NATO official

Afghans seeking to escape had been told not to gather around the airport unless they had a passport and visa

Reuters
Reuters, Kabul,
  • Aug 18 2021, 16:58 ist
  • updated: Aug 18 2021, 16:59 ist
US soldiers stand guard as Afghan people wait at the Kabul airport. Credit: AFP Photo

Seventeen people were injured on Wednesday in a stampede at a gate to the airport in the Afghan capital, Kabul, a NATO security official said, as Western countries stepped up the evacuation of their diplomats and others.

Afghan civilians seeking to leave after the Taliban seized the capital on Sunday had been told not to gather around the airport unless they had a passport and visa to travel, said the official, who was working at the airport.

The official, who declined to be identified, said he had not heard any reports of violence by Taliban fighters outside the airport.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Afghanistan
Kabul
Taliban
NATO
stampede
World news

What's Brewing

What do we know about booster shots for Covid-19?

What do we know about booster shots for Covid-19?

KL Rahul jumps 19 spots to 37th in ICC Test rankings

KL Rahul jumps 19 spots to 37th in ICC Test rankings

NE sees more cancer cases than rest of the country

NE sees more cancer cases than rest of the country

400 booked for harassing, molesting Pak YouTuber girl

400 booked for harassing, molesting Pak YouTuber girl

A break in an arm of the Milky Way galaxy discovered

A break in an arm of the Milky Way galaxy discovered

Progress for Afghan women could disappear overnight

Progress for Afghan women could disappear overnight

Nearly 2 mn terrorist watchlist records leaked online

Nearly 2 mn terrorist watchlist records leaked online

 