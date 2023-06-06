Emergency declared in Ukraine's Kherson over dam breach

State of emergency declared in Ukraine's Nova Kakhovka district after dam breach

A state of emergency has been declared in the Nova Kakhovka district in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Kherson province

Reuters
Reuters, Moscow,
  • Jun 06 2023, 15:00 ist
  • updated: Jun 06 2023, 15:03 ist
A general view of the Nova Kakhovka dam that was breached in Kherson region. Reuters Photo

A state of emergency has been declared in the Nova Kakhovka district in the Russian-controlled part of Ukraine's Kherson province following a breach of the town's dam, the Russian state-owned news agency TASS reported, citing a decree by local Moscow-backed authorities.

 

