Sudan agreement not a ceasefire but to secure humanitarian aid, says US

A declaration of commitment signed between Sudan's warring army and the paramilitary RSF in Jeddah is not a ceasefire but aims to guide the conduct of the forces to secure conditions for the flow of humanitarian assistance, senior U.S. State Department officials said on Thursday.
The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in a briefing with reporters, said it will still be a long process to reach the ultimate goal of permanent cessation of hostilities as the two sides were still "quite far apart" although they hoped that Thursday's agreement would create a momentum.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
Naxalite couple's daughter clears Class 10 board exam
WB: Bride raises slogans seeking jobs for TET aspirants
Space startup-SpaceX to launch commercial space station
Modi's space push for India counts on private players
Felt like 'doormat' in past relationships: Priyanka
Why US delayed China sanctions after spy balloon row
Violence scars Manipur’s young generation
Kerala first to have drone surveillance in districts
George Santos pleads not guilty to duping donors
Google Translate helps reunite elderly woman with kin