Sudan agreement not a ceasefire but to secure humanitarian aid, says US

Sudan agreement to secure humanitarian aid: US

Officials said it will still be a long process to reach the ultimate goal of permanent cessation of hostilities

Reuters
Reuters, Washington ,
  • May 12 2023, 04:13 ist
Smoke billows during fighting in the Sudanese capital Khartoum. Credit: AFP Photo

A declaration of commitment signed between Sudan's warring army and the paramilitary RSF in Jeddah is not a ceasefire but aims to guide the conduct of the forces to secure conditions for the flow of humanitarian assistance, senior U.S. State Department officials said on Thursday.

The officials, who spoke on the condition of anonymity in a briefing with reporters, said it will still be a long process to reach the ultimate goal of permanent cessation of hostilities as the two sides were still "quite far apart" although they hoped that Thursday's agreement would create a momentum.

Sudan
US
World news
Humanitarian aid
Ceasefire

