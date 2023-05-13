Sudanese airspace to remain closed to all traffic until May 31

Sudanese airspace will remain closed to all traffic until May 31, the country's civil aviation authority said.
The authority said in a statement that "humanitarian aid and evacuation flights" would be exempted as long as they obtain a permit from relevant authorities.
Sudanese airspace was closed to regular traffic after a military conflict erupted between the country's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in mid-April.
