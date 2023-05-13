Sudan airspace to remain closed to traffic until May 31

Sudanese airspace to remain closed to all traffic until May 31

The country's civil aviation authority said that 'humanitarian aid and evacuation flights' would be exempted as long as they obtain a permit from relevant authorities

PTI
PTI, Cairo,
  • May 13 2023, 22:17 ist
  • updated: May 13 2023, 23:28 ist
Aid from King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Centre from Saudi Arabia is unloaded from a Saudi Royal Air Force cargo plane at Port Sudan International Airport, Sudan, May 11, 2023. Credit: Reuters Photo

Sudanese airspace will remain closed to all traffic until May 31, the country's civil aviation authority said.

The authority said in a statement that "humanitarian aid and evacuation flights" would be exempted as long as they obtain a permit from relevant authorities.

Also Read | Sudan's exports grind to a halt, deepening humanitarian crisis

Sudanese airspace was closed to regular traffic after a military conflict erupted between the country's army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in mid-April.

World news
Sudan
Khartoum

