Sudan army says RSF shot down Turkish evacuation plane

Sudan's army says paramilitary forces shot Turkish evacuation plane, wounding crew member

The plane landed safely and is being fixed

Reuters
Reuters, Khartoum,
  • Apr 28 2023, 14:30 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2023, 14:30 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Sudan's paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) shot at a Turkish evacuation plane as it was landing at Wadi Seyidna airport outside Khartoum on Friday, wounding a crew member and damaging the fuel supply, Sudan's army said.

Also Read: Russian jet nearly shot down UK spy plane due to miscommunication: US officials

The plane landed safely and is being fixed, Sudan's army added in its statement. 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

World news
Sudan
Turkey

Related videos

What's Brewing

Stone of Scone moved to London for Charles' coronation

Stone of Scone moved to London for Charles' coronation

DiCaprio, Scorsese talk 'Killers' at CinemaCon

DiCaprio, Scorsese talk 'Killers' at CinemaCon

Bengaluru to host Chhau dance festival on April 30

Bengaluru to host Chhau dance festival on April 30

Tiger seen in Haryana for the first time in 110 years

Tiger seen in Haryana for the first time in 110 years

Dance gets world's first heavy metal ballet

Dance gets world's first heavy metal ballet

Afghan women who fought with US army seek immigration

Afghan women who fought with US army seek immigration

China rehabilitation scheme makes murderers morticians

China rehabilitation scheme makes murderers morticians

Quack 'aphrodisiac' from lizard a hit in Pakistan

Quack 'aphrodisiac' from lizard a hit in Pakistan

 