Suffering from knee pain, Pope takes to wheelchair

Suffering from knee pain, Pope Francis takes to wheelchair

On Wednesday, he had to be helped out of his chair by an assistant at the weekly audience in St Peter's Square

AFP
AFP, Vatican City,
  • May 05 2022, 16:25 ist
  • updated: May 05 2022, 16:26 ist
Pope Francis arrives on a wheelchair to meet with participants in the plenary assembly of the International Union of Superiors General (IUSG) at the Vatican. Credit: Reuters Photo

Pope Francis, who has suffered from pain in his knee, used a wheelchair for the first time at a public event on Thursday.

The 85-year-old was wheeled into the Paul VI hall at the Vatican for a meeting of a Catholic organisation of sisters and nuns, according to an AFP journalist.

He used a wheelchair after an operation on his colon last summer, but this was the first time he has been pictured in one at an event open to the media.

Also Read | Japan PM, Pope discuss nuclear arms after North Korea's test launch

Francis has been suffering for months with pain in his right knee, cancelling numerous engagements, and in recent days has struggled to walk.

On Wednesday, he had to be helped out of his chair by an assistant at the weekly audience in St Peter's Square.

The Vatican has not said officially what the problem is, although sources have told AFP he has chronic arthritis.

The pope himself has also spoken of an injured ligament in his knee.

He told Italian daily Corriere della Sera in an interview published Tuesday that he would undergo an "intervention with infiltration".

Vatican sources told AFP this involved the injection of anti-inflammatories into the joint, adding that no surgical intervention was currently planned.

He told a newspaper in Argentina in April that he was treating his knee pain by putting ice on it and taking some painkillers.

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Vatican City
Pope Francis
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics | Countries with most and least press freedom

In Pics | Countries with most and least press freedom

DH Radio | The changing dynamics of job market

DH Radio | The changing dynamics of job market

Record people without enough to eat in 2021: UN

Record people without enough to eat in 2021: UN

DH Toon | Belated Press Freedom Day wishes

DH Toon | Belated Press Freedom Day wishes

Miami next in F1's road to the hottest US ticket

Miami next in F1's road to the hottest US ticket

 