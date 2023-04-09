Taiwan says China continuing its military exercises

Taiwan's air defence forces are maintaining a high degree of vigilance, the island's defence ministry said

Reuters
Reuters, Taipei,
  • Apr 09 2023, 09:31 ist
  • updated: Apr 09 2023, 11:36 ist
Eastern Theatre Command of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) conducting joint exercises around Taiwan. Credit: Reuters Photo

China is continuing its military drills near Taiwan and has dispatched multiple aircraft again on Sunday, the island's defence ministry said.

Taiwan is also monitoring the activities of China's rocket force and its air defence forces are maintaining a high degree of vigilance, the ministry said in a statement.

World news
China
Taiwan

