Taliban condemn attack at Kabul airport

Taliban condemn attack at Kabul airport

The attack was believed to be carried out by Afghanistan's Islamic State group affiliate, which is more radical than the Taliban

AP
AP, Kabul,
  • Aug 26 2021, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 26 2021, 22:54 ist
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid. Credit: AFP Photo

The Taliban have condemned the attack outside Kabul's airport, saying it occurred in an area controlled by US forces.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says his group “strongly condemns” Thursday's attack and is paying close attention to security.

The attack was believed to be carried out by Afghanistan's Islamic State group affiliate, which is separate from and more radical than the Taliban.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Taliban
Kabul
Afghanistan
World news
blasts

What's Brewing

Tharoor picks his 3 favourite viral memes featuring him

Tharoor picks his 3 favourite viral memes featuring him

Nests of endangered baya weaver birds spotted in Ganjam

Nests of endangered baya weaver birds spotted in Ganjam

Badri 313: Taliban show new avatar of 'special forces'

Badri 313: Taliban show new avatar of 'special forces'

Ex-Afghan minister now delivers food on a bicycle

Ex-Afghan minister now delivers food on a bicycle

Doctors warn over dangerous viral milk crate challenge

Doctors warn over dangerous viral milk crate challenge

Fossil of four-legged whale found in Egypt

Fossil of four-legged whale found in Egypt

 