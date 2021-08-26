Taliban condemn attack at Kabul airport

The Taliban have condemned the attack outside Kabul's airport, saying it occurred in an area controlled by US forces.
Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid says his group “strongly condemns” Thursday's attack and is paying close attention to security.
The attack was believed to be carried out by Afghanistan's Islamic State group affiliate, which is separate from and more radical than the Taliban.
