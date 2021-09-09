Taliban decrees end to unapproved demonstrations

Taliban decrees end to unapproved demonstrations

It's unlikely the women who have been leading near daily protest demanding their rights from the country's hardline Islamic rulers will be allowed to protest

AP
AP, Kabul,
  • Sep 09 2021, 10:07 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2021, 10:59 ist
Taliban fighters in Kabul. Credit: AFP Photo

The interior ministry of the new Taliban government is seeking to end protests in Afghanistan after days of demonstrations that have brought heavy-handed assaults on protesters.

The minister has issued an order to end all protests in the country — unless demonstrators get prior permission, including approval of slogans and banners.

It's unlikely the women who have been leading near daily protest demanding their rights from the country's hardline Islamic rulers will be allowed to protest under the new rules. In the words of the ministry's statement: “It is announced to all citizens not to attempt at the present time to hold any demonstrations under any name whatsoever.” 

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Taliban
Afghanistan
Protests
World news

What's Brewing

Ashwin makes white ball return

Ashwin makes white ball return

Bitcoin in El Salvador: How will it work?

Bitcoin in El Salvador: How will it work?

9/11: 20 yrs on, work of identifying remains continues

9/11: 20 yrs on, work of identifying remains continues

Top 1% in US evading $163 bn a year in taxes: Report

Top 1% in US evading $163 bn a year in taxes: Report

DH Toon | Blowing up the 'myth' of a changed Taliban

DH Toon | Blowing up the 'myth' of a changed Taliban

Soaring fruit, flower prices as festive weekend nears

Soaring fruit, flower prices as festive weekend nears

Some evacuated from Kabul struggle to find help in US

Some evacuated from Kabul struggle to find help in US

 