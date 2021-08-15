Taliban to declare Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan: Official

A Taliban official says the group will soon declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace in the capital, Kabul.
That was the name of the country under the Taliban government ousted by US-led forces after the September 11, 2001, attacks.
Also read: Afghans fear a return to brutal rule despite Taliban vows
The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief media.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube