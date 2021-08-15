'Taliban to declare Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan'

Taliban to declare Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan: Official

That was the name of the country under the Taliban government ousted by US-led forces after the September 11, 2001, attacks

Kabul,
  Aug 15 2021
  • updated: Aug 15 2021, 22:46 ist
Taliban fighters patrol inside the city of Kandahar, southwest Afghanistan. Credit: AP/PTI Photo

A Taliban official says the group will soon declare the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan from the presidential palace in the capital, Kabul.

That was the name of the country under the Taliban government ousted by US-led forces after the September 11, 2001, attacks.

The official spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to brief media. 

