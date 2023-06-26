'Things moving in right direction,' says Ukraine's defence minister on Russia turmoil

Ukrainian Defence Minister Oleksii Reznikov said he discussed the turmoil in Russia in a phone call with his US counterpart on Sunday, describing the Russian authorities as "weak" and saying things were "moving in the right direction."
In a brief readout of the call with Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin, Reznikov said they also discussed Ukraine's counteroffensive and steps to strengthen Ukraine's armed forces.
"We agree that the Russian authorities are weak and that withdrawing Russian troops from Ukraine is the best choice for the Kremlin," Reznikov wrote on Twitter.
