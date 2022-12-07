Time magazine names Zelenskyy 'Person of the Year'

Time magazine names Ukraine's Zelenskyy 'Person of the Year'

'Whether the battle for Ukraine fills one with hope or with fear, Volodymyr Zelensky galvanized the world in a way we haven't seen in decades,' said Time editor in chief

AFP
AFP, New York,
  • Dec 07 2022, 20:52 ist
  • updated: Dec 07 2022, 20:54 ist
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Reuters Photo

Time magazine named President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as well as "the spirit of Ukraine" as its 2022 person of the year on Wednesday, for the resistence the country has shown in the face of Russia's invasion.

"Whether the battle for Ukraine fills one with hope or with fear, Volodymyr Zelenskyy galvanized the world in a way we haven't seen in decades," Time editor in chief Edward Felsenthal wrote.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Assembly Elections 2022 | Get live news updates & analysis from Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh only on deccanHerald.com

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Time Magazine
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine
World news

What's Brewing

Time magazine names Zelenskyy 'Person of the Year'

Time magazine names Zelenskyy 'Person of the Year'

Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at WC

Ronaldo a solitary figure after being benched at WC

Taliban carry out 1st public execution since takeover

Taliban carry out 1st public execution since takeover

Rohit Sharma goes for scan after hurting left thumb

Rohit Sharma goes for scan after hurting left thumb

Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list

Google Search Trends 2022: IPL, Agnipath top the list

Belgium star Hazard retires from international football

Belgium star Hazard retires from international football

 