Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike warns of possible 'explosion' in Covid-19 cases

Reuters
Reuters, Tokyo,
  Dec 30 2020, 12:12 ist
  • updated: Dec 30 2020, 12:12 ist
Shoppers wearing protective masks amid the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) outbreak, stand at a cross walk at Ameyoko shopping district in Tokyo, Japan. Credit: Reuters.

The coronavirus situation in Tokyo is quite severe and the Japanese capital could potentially face an "explosion" of Covid-19 cases, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Wednesday ahead of the New Year's holiday.

"Please emphasise life over fun," she told a news conference, calling on people to stay at home as much as possible over the holiday, one of Japan's longest, in which people hold parties, gather in their homes and return to their hometowns from the capital.

The number of new coronavirus patients in Tokyo was 856 on Tuesday.

