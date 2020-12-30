Tokyo governor Yuriko Koike warns of possible 'explosion' in Covid-19 cases

The coronavirus situation in Tokyo is quite severe and the Japanese capital could potentially face an "explosion" of Covid-19 cases, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said on Wednesday ahead of the New Year's holiday.
"Please emphasise life over fun," she told a news conference, calling on people to stay at home as much as possible over the holiday, one of Japan's longest, in which people hold parties, gather in their homes and return to their hometowns from the capital.
The number of new coronavirus patients in Tokyo was 856 on Tuesday.
Kollywood box office 2020: Rajinikanth disappoints
Turning back to older pages: Britain joins Europe
2020 in Pics: Unforgiving virus, exodus of migrants
Review: Xiaomi Mi NoteBook 14 Horizon Edition
‘Covidiot’, ‘dalgona’ among words B'luru learnt
Anxiety marks year-end plans
DH Toon | Rajinikanth says 'no to party politics'
'50% people to ring in 2021 at home, order food online'