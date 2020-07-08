Trump administration officially withdraws US from World Health Organization

The United States has formally notified the United Nations that it will withdraw from the World Health Organization, whose coronavirus response has been harshly criticized by President Donald Trump, officials said Tuesday.

The United States told UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres that the WHO's biggest contributor will leave effective July 6, 2021, a State Department spokesperson and another official said.

"Congress received notification that POTUS officially withdrew the US from the @WHO in the midst of a pandemic," Senator Robert Menendez, the top Democrat on the Foreign Relations Committee, wrote on Twitter.