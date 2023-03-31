Trump slams indictment as 'political persecution,' 'election interference'

Donald Trump on Thursday slammed a decision to indict him over hush money payments made to a porn star, as the former US president raged against prosecutors and his political opponents.
"This is Political Persecution and Election Interference at the highest level in history," he said in a statement. "I believe this Witch-Hunt will backfire massively on Joe Biden."
Also Read | Trump hit with criminal charges over hush money paid to Stormy Daniels
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube