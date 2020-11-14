Trump to deliver Covid-19 vaccine update from White House: Spokesman

US President Donald Trump will deliver an update on development of a Covid-19 vaccine from the White House Friday in what will be his first public remarks for a week, a spokesman said.
Deputy press secretary Judd Deere said Trump would "deliver an update" on the vaccine at 4:00 pm (2100 GMT) in the Rose Garden.
Trump has not spoken in public since results came in showing he lost the presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden.
