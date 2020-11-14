Trump to deliver Covid vaccine update from White House

Trump to deliver Covid-19 vaccine update from White House: Spokesman

AFP
AFP,
  • Nov 14 2020, 00:47 ist
  • updated: Nov 14 2020, 00:47 ist
US President Donald Trump. Credit: AFP File Photo

US President Donald Trump will deliver an update on development of a Covid-19 vaccine from the White House Friday in what will be his first public remarks for a week, a spokesman said.

Deputy press secretary Judd Deere said Trump would "deliver an update" on the vaccine at 4:00 pm (2100 GMT) in the Rose Garden.

Trump has not spoken in public since results came in showing he lost the presidential election to Democrat Joe Biden.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

US
Donald Trump
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus vaccine
Vaccine
Vaccination

What's Brewing

SpaceX to launch astronaut crew in first mission

SpaceX to launch astronaut crew in first mission

Nagathihalli: I blend enlightenment, entertainment

Nagathihalli: I blend enlightenment, entertainment

Bengaluru: Deviations in Proposed Land Use in RMP-2015

Bengaluru: Deviations in Proposed Land Use in RMP-2015

Western Sahara, an old conflict on verge of explosion

Western Sahara, an old conflict on verge of explosion

 