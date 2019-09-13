Trump willing to meet Kim Jong Un, again

Trump and Kim have met three times since June 2018. Reuters Photo

U.S. President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday he would be willing to meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un to resume denuclearization talks at some point later this year.

Trump's comments as he left the White House followed North Korea saying on Monday that it was willing to restart talks with the U.S. later this month.

Policy analysts say Trump's removal of John Bolton, his national security adviser, earlier this week could help U.S. efforts to revive the talks but will not make Washington’s aim of persuading Pyongyang to give up its nuclear weapons any easier.

