Twitter to remove inactive accounts

Social media platform Twitter Inc will remove accounts that have been inactive for several years, CEO Elon Musk said in a tweet on Monday.
Musk added that users on the micro-blogging platform could see a drop in follower count.
We’re purging accounts that have had no activity at all for several years, so you will probably see follower count drop
— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 8, 2023
According to Twitter's policy, users should log in to their account at least once every 30 days to avoid permanent removal due to prolonged inactivity.
Earlier this month, Musk "threatened" to reassign National Public Radio's Twitter account to another company, after the public broadcaster stopped posting content to its 52 official Twitter feeds in protest against a Twitter label that implied government involvement in its editorial content.
Twitter last month removed the legacy verified blue tick from the profile of thousands of people, including celebrities, journalists and prominent politicians.
Musk has made account verification a part of Twitter's Blue subscription, a move he said would tackle the issue of bot accounts on the social media platform.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
NASA's snake-like robot on a mission to discover life
China: First ChatGPT arrest over fake train crash news
Witch-hunting survivors fight fresh battle in Jharkhand
Unseasonal snowfall in Kashmir affects normal life
NASA launches two small satellites to track hurricanes
Sonam delivers speech at King Charles III's coronation
India’s poor need a hand, not alms
How BBMP clears stray cows from streets
The ultimate guide to home insurance
How to assess MLA candidates?