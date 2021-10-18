Two 4.7 magnitude earthquakes hit Nepal; no damage reported

Two 4.7 magnitude earthquakes hit Nepal

The tremors were felt in Central Nepal on Monday afternoon and the epicentre was traced to Panphung area of Sindhupalchowk

  • Oct 18 2021, 16:53 ist
  • updated: Oct 18 2021, 18:45 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Two earthquakes, both measuring 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale, hit Nepal on Monday, however there were no reports of any immediate damage, senior officials from the National Seismological Research Centre said.

The tremors were felt in Central Nepal on Monday afternoon and the epicentre was traced to Panphung area of Sindhupalchowk, 114 km east of Kathmandu.

"Central Nepal was today (Monday) hit by twin earthquakes. The first tremor was felt at 1:46 pm while the second tremor was also felt in the same place at 1:56 pm," officials said.

"Both the quakes measured 4.7 magnitude on the Richter scale. However, there was no immediate reports of any damage caused by the tremors," they said.

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding nearly 22,000 others.

It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.

Nepal
Earthquake
World news

