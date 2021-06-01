Two pilots killed in Iran fighter plane mishap

IRIB did not give the details of the F-5 plane's mishap

Reuters
Reuters, Dubai,
  • Jun 01 2021, 14:51 ist
  • updated: Jun 01 2021, 14:57 ist
Northrop F-5. Credit: Getty images

Both pilots were killed when an Iranian fighter plane suffered a technical fault before take-off in southwestern Iran on Tuesday, state broadcaster IRIB reported.

IRIB did not give the details of the F-5 plane's mishap at an air base near the city of Dezful.

The age of the plane was not immediately clear. Iran's air force still operates scores of planes bought from the United States before the 1979 Islamic revolution.

