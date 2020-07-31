Two rockets target Baghdad airport, no casualties: Iraqi army

'Two rockets target Baghdad airport, no casualties'

Two rockets Thursday targeted Baghdad airport, where US soldiers are posted, Iraq's army said, adding there were no casualties.

It was the 39th attack targeting US interests since October last year in Iraq, a country where the US and its sworn enemy Iran vie for influence.

The two rockets did not cause any damage, the Iraqi army added in a statement.

As with previous attacks, the rocket fire went unclaimed.

The US has routinely blamed pro-Iran factions for targeting its interests in Iraq in recent months.

Iran's most prominent general, Qasem Soleimani, was killed in a US drone strike near Baghdad airport in January, bringing Tehran and Washington to the brink of direct confrontation.

