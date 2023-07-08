Two suspects arrested in Texas shooting at July 4 fest

Two suspects arrested in Texas shooting at Fourth of July festival

The shooting broke out Monday just before midnight at Como Fest.

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 08 2023, 07:24 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2023, 07:24 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

Police on Friday arrested two men aged 19 and 20 on suspicion of murder in the shooting at a Texas street festival on the eve of the Fourth of July that killed three people and wounded eight others, Fort Worth Police Chief Neil Noakes said.

Further arrests could be made, Noakes told a press conference. He provided few details about the suspects, what led to the gunfire, or the circumstances of their arrest.

Police identified the two suspects as Christopher Redic, 20, and Brandon Williams, 19, both of Fort Worth.

Also Read | Shooting in Texas leaves at least 3 dead, 8 wounded

Two of the victims, Cynthia Santos, 22, and Gabriella Navarrete, 18, died at a hospital, while Paul Willis, 18, died at the scene, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported, citing the medical examiner and relatives.

The shooting broke out Monday just before midnight at Como Fest, a tradition in Fort Worth celebrating the Como neighborhood's African American history.

Witnesses heard a barrage of gunfire that some initially believed was fireworks but soon led to a stampede for safety, the Dallas Morning News reported.

The Como neighborhood had been on edge since the shooting, although defiant neighbors and community leaders went ahead with their July Fourth parade hours after the shooting.

Noakes said he attended a community meeting on Thursday night that resembled a "therapy session."

"We heard about the trauma. We heard about the heartache. We heard from so many family members of those who died that day," Noakes said. "But we also heard about the resilience of the Como community. Despite the young lives that were taken, we saw a community that stood tall, rallied around one another, and loved one another."

There were a number of mass shootings elsewhere in the United States in the run-up to the Fourth of July. In Philadelphia on Monday five people were killed, and a 2-year-old boy and 13-year-old boy were wounded. In Baltimore on Sunday two people were killed and 28 were wounded, about half of them children.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

United States
Texas
Shooting
World news

Related videos

What's Brewing

Finding Dakhni food

Finding Dakhni food

Man enters Karnataka Assembly posing as MLA, held

Man enters Karnataka Assembly posing as MLA, held

Pak woman's affair with Indian man on PUBG ends in jail

Pak woman's affair with Indian man on PUBG ends in jail

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

How ‘drinkflation’ affects the price of your pint

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Rains subside in Kerala, many lodged in relief camps

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

Object hurled at Drake during concert in Chicago

 