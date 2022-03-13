Two wounded in stabbing at New York's Museum of Modern Art

Two wounded in stabbing at Museum of Modern Art in NY

Police did not identify the victims of the attack

AFP
AFP, New York,
  • Mar 13 2022, 04:48 ist
  • updated: Mar 13 2022, 04:58 ist
This file photo taken on March 17, 2020, shows the closed Museum of Modern Art (MoMa) in the Manhattan borough of New York City. Credit: AFP Photo

Two people were stabbed at New York's prestigious Museum of Modern Art on Saturday, police said, causing the museum to be evacuated.

The victims, two women, "are in stable condition" and were transported to the nearby Bellevue Hospital, an NYPD spokesperson told AFP.

Their injuries are not expected to be life-threatening, according to NBC.

Police did not identify the victims of the attack, which occurred at 4:16 pm (2116 GMT).

The NYPD spokesperson told AFP that no arrest has been made yet and did not give details on what might have motivated the stabbing.

US media, however, reported that police have identified a suspect.

The New York police department tweeted that people should avoid the area where MOMA is located "due to a police investigation."

Multiple news outlets, as well as social media posts, showed images of people standing outside the museum, a popular tourist destination, after being evacuated.

