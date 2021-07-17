UK health minister Sajid Javid tests positive for Covid-19

British health minister Sajid Javid on Saturday said he had tested positive for Covid-19, but that his symptoms were mild and he had had two doses of vaccine against the disease.
"This morning I tested positive for Covid," he said in a tweet, adding he had taken a rapid lateral flow test, and was awaiting confirmation from a PCR test, which needs processing in a laboratory.
SPECIAL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE ONLY ON DH
"I'm waiting for my PCR result, but thankfully I have had my jabs and symptoms are mild."
This morning I tested positive for Covid. I’m waiting for my PCR result, but thankfully I have had my jabs and symptoms are mild.
Please make sure you come forward for your vaccine if you haven’t already. pic.twitter.com/NJYMg2VGzT
— Sajid Javid (@sajidjavid) July 17, 2021
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Europe Floods: Aerial pics show scale of devastation
Danish Siddiqui's photos unveil the world's dark side
After conquering Earth, Bezos eyes frontier in space
DH Toon | DIY Olympic medal ceremony inspired by govt?
How to make yum pancakes with a healthy twist
This innovation makes paper bags stronger, reusable