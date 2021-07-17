UK health minister Sajid Javid tests positive for Covid

UK health minister Sajid Javid tests positive for Covid-19

He said that his symptoms were mild and he had had two doses of vaccine against the disease

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Jul 17 2021, 19:07 ist
  • updated: Jul 17 2021, 19:27 ist
British health minister Sajid Javid. Credit: Reuters File Photo

British health minister Sajid Javid on Saturday said he had tested positive for Covid-19, but that his symptoms were mild and he had had two doses of vaccine against the disease.

"This morning I tested positive for Covid," he said in a tweet, adding he had taken a rapid lateral flow test, and was awaiting confirmation from a PCR test, which needs processing in a laboratory.

"I'm waiting for my PCR result, but thankfully I have had my jabs and symptoms are mild." 

Sajid Javid
Britain
United Kingdom
Health Minister
Covid-19
Coronavirus
World news

