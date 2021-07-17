UK health minister Sajid Javid tests positive for Covid-19

British health minister Sajid Javid on Saturday said he had tested positive for Covid-19, but that his symptoms were mild and he had had two doses of vaccine against the disease.

"This morning I tested positive for Covid," he said in a tweet, adding he had taken a rapid lateral flow test, and was awaiting confirmation from a PCR test, which needs processing in a laboratory.

SPECIAL CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"I'm waiting for my PCR result, but thankfully I have had my jabs and symptoms are mild."