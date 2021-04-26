UK PM Boris Johnson says he did not make remark about letting bodies pile up

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said he did not say he would rather bodies piled "high in their thousands" than order a third coronavirus lockdown.
Asked whether he had made the remark, as reported by the Daily Mail newspaper, Johnson said: "No, but again, I think the important thing, I think, that people want us to get on and do as a government is to make sure that the lockdowns work, and, and they have."
In Pics | Nations pledge aid for India in Covid battle
Camel gets books for homeschooling children in Pakistan
Failed ESL hangs over Champions League semi-final
Oscars 2021: Winners in key categories
NASA Mars helicopter makes longest flight yet
Chloe Zhao wins best director Oscar for 'Nomadland'
At Aihole, heritage structures turn into open toilets