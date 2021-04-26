Did not say let bodies pile: UK PM Boris Johnson

UK PM Boris Johnson says he did not make remark about letting bodies pile up

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  Apr 26 2021, 17:59 ist
  • updated: Apr 26 2021, 17:59 ist
UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Credit: Reuters Photo

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson on Monday said he did not say he would rather bodies piled "high in their thousands" than order a third coronavirus lockdown.

Asked whether he had made the remark, as reported by the Daily Mail newspaper, Johnson said: "No, but again, I think the important thing, I think, that people want us to get on and do as a government is to make sure that the lockdowns work, and, and they have."

Boris Johnson
United Kingdom
Coronavirus
COVID-19

