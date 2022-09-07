UK PM Liz Truss says Britain needs strong government

UK PM Liz Truss says Britain needs strong government, not new election

An opposition Labour Party said she should go to the public so voters could determine the country's leader

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Sep 07 2022, 17:12 ist
  • updated: Sep 07 2022, 17:17 ist
Liz Truss. Credit: Reuters photo

British Prime Minister Liz Truss said on Wednesday the British people wanted a government to tackle problems rather than have another national election.

After being appointed as Britain's new leader by the government Conservative Party, an opposition Labour Party said she should go to the public so voters could determine the country's leader.

"What the British people want, is they want a government that is going to sort it out and that is what I am determined to do as prime minister: sort out the energy crisis, get our economy going, make sure people can get doctor's appointments, that's what I'm focused on," she said.

Liz Truss
United Kingdom
World news

