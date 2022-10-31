UK PM Sunak's decision not to attend COP27 kept under review

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's decision not to attend the COP27 climate summit is being kept under review and will depend on progress being made on preparation for a budget statement due on Nov. 17, his spokesman said on Monday.
Last week Sunak said he was focusing on pressing domestic matters, and his office said he was not expected to travel to the event in Egypt.
"The prime minister is focused on pressing domestic issues, most significantly preparing for the autumn statement, so any attendance at COP would depend on progress on preparation for that fiscal event," the spokesman said on Monday.
"His focus is on the domestic issues at the moment, we keep it under review."
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
In Pics | 6 best places in India to experience snowfall
Love for cricket can't buy you groceries: Darren Sammy
A look at India's worst bridge disasters
Why is Cadbury the latest victim of boycotting?
Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season
DH Exclusive: Nirani on Karnataka Global Investors Meet