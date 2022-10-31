Sunak's decision not to attend COP27 kept under review

UK PM Sunak's decision not to attend COP27 kept under review

Last week Sunak said he was focusing on pressing domestic matters, and his office said he was not expected to travel to the event in Egypt

Reuters
Reuters, London,
  • Oct 31 2022, 19:05 ist
  • updated: Oct 31 2022, 19:05 ist
British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak. Credit: Reuters File Photo

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's decision not to attend the COP27 climate summit is being kept under review and will depend on progress being made on preparation for a budget statement due on Nov. 17, his spokesman said on Monday.

Last week Sunak said he was focusing on pressing domestic matters, and his office said he was not expected to travel to the event in Egypt.

"The prime minister is focused on pressing domestic issues, most significantly preparing for the autumn statement, so any attendance at COP would depend on progress on preparation for that fiscal event," the spokesman said on Monday.

"His focus is on the domestic issues at the moment, we keep it under review."

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Rishi Sunak
United Kingdom
World news
COP27

What's Brewing

In Pics | 6 best places in India to experience snowfall

In Pics | 6 best places in India to experience snowfall

Love for cricket can't buy you groceries: Darren Sammy

Love for cricket can't buy you groceries: Darren Sammy

A look at India's worst bridge disasters

A look at India's worst bridge disasters

Why is Cadbury the latest victim of boycotting?

Why is Cadbury the latest victim of boycotting?

Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season

Verstappen sets F1 record for most wins in a season

DH Exclusive: Nirani on Karnataka Global Investors Meet

DH Exclusive: Nirani on Karnataka Global Investors Meet

 