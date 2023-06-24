UK says Russia now facing greatest challenge of recent times

Britain's defence ministry said on Saturday that Russia was facing its greatest security challenge of recent times, following what it said appeared to be a move by Wagner Group forces towards Moscow.

"Over the coming hours, the loyalty of Russia's security forces, and especially the Russian National Guard, will be key to how this crisis plays out. This represents the most significant challenge to Russia in recent times," Britain's defence ministry said in a regular intelligence update.