58-hour curfew in Ukraine's frontline city from May 5

Ukraine frontline city announces 58-hour curfew from May 5

The announcement was made on Telegram on Wednesday

AFP
AFP, Kyiv, Ukraine,
  • May 03 2023, 16:26 ist
  • updated: May 03 2023, 16:26 ist
A view of a mine danger sign in front of Dnipro river, amid Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in Kherson. Credit: Reuters Photo

The city of Kherson near the front line in southern Ukraine will be under curfew for 58 hours from Friday evening, a local official said, as Ukraine prepares for a spring offensive.

"During these 58 hours, it is forbidden to move on the streets of the city," the head of Kherson's regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram on Wednesday.

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Ukraine
Russia
World news
russia ukraine crisis

Related videos

What's Brewing

PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar

For UP police nothing is 'virat' or 'gambhir'

For UP police nothing is 'virat' or 'gambhir'

India's connection with British royal ceremonies

India's connection with British royal ceremonies

Dead rivers, flaming lakes: India's sewage failure

Dead rivers, flaming lakes: India's sewage failure

Exclusivity, novelty draw visitors to speakeasy bars

Exclusivity, novelty draw visitors to speakeasy bars

ChatGPT sends shares in edtech giants into tailspin

ChatGPT sends shares in edtech giants into tailspin

K'taka Poll: Parties customise vehicles for campaigning

K'taka Poll: Parties customise vehicles for campaigning

K'taka polls: Voting awareness created through dance

K'taka polls: Voting awareness created through dance

Women bear the brunt of climate change

Women bear the brunt of climate change

 