Ukraine frontline city announces 58-hour curfew from May 5

The city of Kherson near the front line in southern Ukraine will be under curfew for 58 hours from Friday evening, a local official said, as Ukraine prepares for a spring offensive.
"During these 58 hours, it is forbidden to move on the streets of the city," the head of Kherson's regional military administration Oleksandr Prokudin said on Telegram on Wednesday.
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox
PT Usha meets protesting wrestlers at Jantar Mantar
For UP police nothing is 'virat' or 'gambhir'
India's connection with British royal ceremonies
Dead rivers, flaming lakes: India's sewage failure
Exclusivity, novelty draw visitors to speakeasy bars
ChatGPT sends shares in edtech giants into tailspin
K'taka Poll: Parties customise vehicles for campaigning
K'taka polls: Voting awareness created through dance
Women bear the brunt of climate change