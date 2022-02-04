Ukraine notified by US on alleged Russia video plot, Kyiv says

Ukraine was notified about US intelligence that Russia may stage a propaganda video as a pretext to launch a military offensive, but Kyiv is awaiting more details, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a briefing on Friday.
Kuleba compared the situation to 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea and backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. US intelligence believes Russia could use a fabricated video showing the graphic aftermath of an explosion, including equipment appearing to belong to Ukraine or allied nations, to justify an incursion.
Also read: EU has 'robust' Russia sanctions ready if needed over Ukraine
"In principle, what was made public does not surprise us," Kuleba said. "Since 2014 we have seen a lot of insidious actions by the Russian Federation."
