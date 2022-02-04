Ukraine notified by US on alleged Russia video plot

Ukraine notified by US on alleged Russia video plot, Kyiv says

Kuleba compared the situation to 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea and backed separatists in eastern Ukraine

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Feb 04 2022, 15:07 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 15:08 ist
US Army General Mark A. Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, leaves a US Senate classified briefing on the ongoing tensions between Russia and Ukraine, on Capitol Hill in Washington, US, February 3, 2022. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukraine was notified about US intelligence that Russia may stage a propaganda video as a pretext to launch a military offensive, but Kyiv is awaiting more details, Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba told a briefing on Friday.

Kuleba compared the situation to 2014 when Russia annexed Crimea and backed separatists in eastern Ukraine. US intelligence believes Russia could use a fabricated video showing the graphic aftermath of an explosion, including equipment appearing to belong to Ukraine or allied nations, to justify an incursion.

Also read: EU has 'robust' Russia sanctions ready if needed over Ukraine

"In principle, what was made public does not surprise us," Kuleba said. "Since 2014 we have seen a lot of insidious actions by the Russian Federation."

