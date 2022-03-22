Ukraine refugee exodus surpasses 3.5 million

The outflows have been slowing in recent days after peaking at more than 200,000 each on two straight days in early March

AP
AP, Geneva,
  • Mar 22 2022, 15:34 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2022, 15:34 ist
Shortly after the invasion on Feb. 24, UNHCR predicted that some 4 million refugees might leave Ukraine. Credit: Reuters Photo

The UN refugee agency says more than 3.5 million people have fled Ukraine since Russia's invasion, passing another milestone in an exodus that has led to Europe's worst refugee crisis since World War II.

UNHCR reported Tuesday that 3.53 million people have left Ukraine, with Poland taking in the lion's share - more than 2.1 million - followed by Romania with more than 540,000 and Moldova with more than 367,000.

Shortly after the invasion on Feb. 24, UNHCR predicted that some 4 million refugees might leave Ukraine, though it has been re-assessing that prediction. The outflows have been slowing in recent days after peaking at more than 200,000 each on two straight days in early March.

The International Organization for Migration estimates that nearly 6.5 million people are internally displaced within Ukraine, suggesting that some if not most of them might to flee abroad if the war continues.

World news
Ukraine
Russia
Refugee
UNHCR

