Ukraine says ready for talks with Russia, but not in 'complicit' Belarus

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected a Russian offer of talks in Belarus on Sunday, saying Minsk itself was complicit in the Russian invasion, but leaving the door open to negotiations in other locations.
Follow Russia-Ukraine crisis live updates here
The Kremlin said on Sunday its delegation was ready to meet Ukrainian officials in the Belarusian city of Gomel.
More details awaited.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Ukraine crisis: Is the heroic ‘Ghost of Kyiv’ real?
'Gangubai Kathiawadi' has an impressive second day
Why we dream about past loves
Organic wine slowly finding takers
'Bheemla Nayak' day 2 box office collection report out
DH Toon | Vladimir Putin deadlier than coronavirus?
Gorakhnath Temple: Mutt with political clout
Ukraine crisis: Europe's dependence on Russian energy