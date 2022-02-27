Ukraine says ready for talks with Russia, but not in 'complicit' Belarus

Ukraine ready for talks with Russia, but not in Belarus

Reuters
  • Feb 27 2022, 13:31 ist
  • updated: Feb 27 2022, 13:59 ist
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Credit: Reuters Photo

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy rejected a Russian offer of talks in Belarus on Sunday, saying Minsk itself was complicit in the Russian invasion, but leaving the door open to negotiations in other locations.

The Kremlin said on Sunday its delegation was ready to meet Ukrainian officials in the Belarusian city of Gomel.

More details awaited.

 

